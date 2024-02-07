Through Betty B. Mercado, niece of astrologer Walter Mercado, it was known what awaits each sign of the Zodiac this Wednesday. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. Since the death of the prediction expert, Betty took it upon herself to continue his legacy and gives horoscopes every day. Below are the predictions for February 7.

Although the appearances that the new mysticism makes are few, it daily offers its predictions to The New Herald. Thus, all members of the zodiacal wheel can know early on if the planetary energy is on them or what complications they will have to attend to during the day.

Aries

Go after what you want, especially if it is love, It is time to attend to your personal matters without affecting your professional development. The financial problems and debts that you have faced will finally be resolved in your favor. Your lucky numbers are 25, 36 and 3.

Taurus

Do not give way to negative energy around you, decree prosperity in your life daily. You have to open your heart to love and friendship. Their abilities will open doors that were previously closed, they have to be valued. Your lucky numbers are 8, 19 and 44.

Gemini

Do not stay with people who only harm you because they have pity or compassion for you., they have to cleanse their world of negative energy, leave the past behind and face their beautiful and promising present. Your lucky numbers are 11, 23 and 47.

Cancer

When you least expect it, money will arrive in your pocket, manage it well and invest for your benefit. Beware of deception and manipulation, do not trust easily. Your lucky numbers are 1, 46 and 38.

Leo

It's a good time to bet and take calculated risks, fortune accompanies them. If you suffered in the past, love will reward you, you will renew your social circle, old friends will disappear but new ones will arrive. Your lucky numbers are 30, 14 and 6.

Virgo

New interests will come into your life that will allow you to live more spontaneously. and break the routine, they will have the energy to create and enjoy as their intuition dictates. Your lucky numbers are 29, 31 and 24.

Pound

The difficulties you have had in the area of ​​love will end. They will improve your image and respect you like never before. Look for like-minded people, at your level on a spiritual level who do not affect your rhythm. Your lucky numbers are 12, 10 and 4.

Scorpion

They have to speak and demand what they deserve, they must overcome their internal fears, Accept the bad decisions you made in the past and ask for forgiveness if necessary, this will allow you to nourish your spirituality, you will feel more in control of your life. Lucky numbers 16, 27 and 22.

Walter Mercado's horoscopes for today. Photo: Walter Mercado/Facebook

Sagittarius

A new job offer will arrive, think carefully about the advantages, negotiate appropriately. They need to achieve better control between their personal and work lives. Your lucky numbers are 31, 2 and 50.

Capricorn

They are in a great moment to seek personal satisfaction, Life will provide you with what you need for this, but it is a good idea to practice meditation to feed your mind with positive affirmations. Your lucky numbers are 30, 14 and 5.

Aquarium

Don't make decisions if you have doubts. Forget about false obligations, you must take control of your life and open yourself to the possibilities. Stay away from negative people who only hinder your development. Your lucky numbers are 15, 9 and 2.

Pisces

Your words will touch the lives of others, romance will be in the air and will fill them with positive emotions. Those who are single will find compatible people. They will also stand out in the professional field. Your lucky numbers are 15, 13 and 46.