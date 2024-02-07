Adventure in the WEC

Alpine's 2024 didn't just open up for the Formula 1 team – which showed the public the forms of new A524 – but also for the team that will take part in the endurance championshipracing in the category Hypercars.

The car created by the French company – which represents the Renault brand in motorsport – for the WEC is the A424.

Level crews

In the eight races of the new season the car will be brought to the track by two crews of absolute prestigecomposed by Paul Loup Chatin-Ferdinand Habsburg-Matthieu Vaxivière and Nicolas Lapierre-Charles Milesi-Mick Schumacher