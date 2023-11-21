Through Betty B. Mercado, niece of astrologer Walter Mercado, he met What’s in store for each sign of the Zodiac on this Tuesday. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. After the death of the prediction expert, Betty took it upon herself to continue her legacy and gives horoscopes every day. Below are the predictions for November 21.

Although the appearances that the new mysticism makes are few, it daily offers its predictions to The New Herald. Thus, all members of the zodiacal wheel can know early on if the planetary energy is on them or what complications they will have to attend to during the day.

Aries

Aries’ efforts will be rewarded. Everyone will recognize your talents. His health is good, but take care of yourself. He shares what she has learned.

Taurus

The good will be doubled in the life of Taurus. Get involved in big projects. His work will leave benefits for many. You will like risks.

Gemini

Your mind is filled with fantasy and creativity. She escapes reality. Intuition becomes sharper. Pay attention to your home.

Cancer

He has learned and graduates with high grades. It’s time to rest and have fun. Storms are just breezes. Regain control and see your future clearly.

Leo

Things related to foreigners are exalted. Plan vacations. Delays don’t keep you up at night. You will enjoy the benefits of your decisions.

Virgo

Put your social skills into action. Stop controlling. Negotiate and give in. Overcome stubbornness and pessimism. Keep educating yourself and improving yourself.

Pound

Capricious and difficult to convince. Make an effort to coexist. Learn when to give in. Don’t go where you’re not called.

Scorpion

Your health improves. Focus on your image and diet. Do sports. Catch up on your obligations. Avoid worries.

Sagittarius

His personality is exalted. Personal magnetism increases. Be popular. Be romantic, but avoid speculating in business.

Capricorn

Find stability in home and family. Happiness depends on the environment. Decorate your house, but take care of expenses.

Aquarium

Expect changes in the home. There will be tension with authorities. Be patient to keep the peace. Group activities will bring your family together.

Pisces

Find attention and affection in friends. Friends are key today. Take action on problems. Be faithful to your happiness, even if others don’t understand it.