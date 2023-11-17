Through Betty B. Mercado, niece of astrologer Walter Mercado, it was learned what lies ahead for each sign of the Zodiac this Friday. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. After the death of the prediction expert, Betty took it upon herself to continue her legacy and gives horoscopes every day. Below are the predictions for November 17.

Although the appearances that the new mysticism makes are few, it daily offers its predictions to The New Herald. Thus, all members of the zodiacal wheel can know early on if the planetary energy is on them or what complications they will have to attend to during the day.

Aries

You will feel enthusiasm and energy for new projects, but do not neglect work and family responsibilities. Including loved ones in your goals will guarantee success.

Taurus

Expressing feelings clearly and honestly will satisfy him. Helping others will give you gratification during this day. Reflect on values ​​and priorities.

Gemini

Be firm in decisions, avoid external influences. Leave behind useless worries, focus on what is controllable. Time to relax and enjoy.

Cancer

Luck and new connections will surround your day. Be honest and transparent. Reconnect with absent people.

Leo

Develop talents, achieve goals. Work inspiration will impact your life. Revelation of a secret by a friend.

Virgo

Take care of your mental and spiritual peace. Find calm and balance. Friendship with yourself and with loneliness is crucial.

Pound

Forgive and leave negativities behind. Bring love and harmony into your life. Eliminate negative thoughts, project yourself as a winner.

Scorpion

Feel confident in yourself and you will solve disturbing problems. Horizons will expand in all aspects of your life.

Sagittarius

Day full of love and happiness for you. Sincere expression and conquering hearts. Share sincerity and spontaneity.

Capricorn

Relax, enjoy with family. You will be able to see changes at home. Strengthen relationships with parents or elders.

Aquarium

Wishes for stability materialize during this day. You will experience an attraction to peace and beauty. Love present in your life.

Pisces

This day will be full of inspiration and creativity for you. You will experience a positive change in your loving attitude. Unconditional help from someone close.