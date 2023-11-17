Companies | A famous Helsinki scarf shop is suddenly closing down

The Helsinki-based scarf shop Marja Kurki oy will cease operations at the turn of the year, as the current entrepreneurs are retiring.

The matter is confirmed to HS by the commercial director of the company Fairy tale Cucumberaccording to which both the online store and the pop-up sales points will close after Christmas.

The business, known for its scarves and ties, was founded in 1976 and previously had brick-and-mortar stores, first on Helsinki’s Pohjoisesplanadi and later on Korkeavuorenkatu. The main market area for the company has been Asia, and there is still business in both China and Korea.

In recent years, the company has operated mainly online in the European region, but it has also had sales points in the shopping center Tripla in Pasila, Helsinki, Ainoa in Tapiola, Espoo, and Mylly in Raisio.

Fairy tale Cucumber says that now the Asian operations have been sold and all other operations will soon be closed. She plans to retire her husband and the company’s current manager Tapio Kurjen with who is the founder Marja Kurjen son.

According to Satu Kurje, the decision to stop is not really about money, but he states that the corona period has made business particularly challenging.

“For two years, sales in Europe were really tight, and without Asian sales, we would have collapsed long ago,” he states.

“It is quite challenging to make the sale of premium products profitable, especially in Finland these days.”

Scarf shop announced his termination in Friday’s Helsingin Sanomat print newspaper. Kurki says that after the announcement, the online store has been buzzing and customers have regretted the decision to stop.

“More than 500 orders have come in today alone. It will take a long time for us to even get everything delivered,” he says.

According to him, the warehouse will be kept open until January so that all orders can be delivered. When the last package has been mailed, the couple leaves to spend their retirement days.

According to Kurje, the purpose is to at least enjoy the time with the first child’s baby, but he has other plans:

“I missed my degree at the time, so I thought I would finally complete my studies in world politics.”

How about what does Marja Kurki herself think about ending Marja Kurje?

Today, the 84-year-old fashion designer, according to Satu Kurje, has not been actively involved in the company’s business for years, but still involved in spirit.

The scarf business was sold to Marimekko in 1988, but Tapani Kurki bought it back in 1991 and continued as the company’s director.

“Actually, I expected that the decision would have been more emotional for Marja. But perhaps he experienced the greatest pain of giving up back then in the 80s,” says Satu Kurki.

