Through Betty B. Mercado, niece of astrologer Walter Mercado, It was known what awaits each sign of the Zodiac this Friday. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. After the death of the prediction expert, Betty took it upon herself to continue her legacy and gives horoscopes every day. Below are the predictions for January 26.

Although the appearances that the new mysticism makes are few, it daily offers its predictions to The New Herald. Thus, all members of the zodiacal wheel can know early on if the planetary energy is on them or what complications they will have to attend to during the day.

Aries

Face failure with fortitude, dear Aries. Your personal magnetism is a powerful resource, use it to attract that special partner. Trust your intuition when making decisions and you will see positive results. In the financial field, the key is to maintain a positive attitude and strive to reap lasting results.

Taurus

You have the power to direct your life where you want.. This is a good time to indulge yourself and buy things that make you happy. Enjoy the simple pleasures in life and remember that you deserve to pamper yourself. Your ability to create your own path will allow you to achieve important goals.

Gemini

Your social life is active. Don't neglect important details in your relationship. It is a good time to activate your intimate life and have the support of family and friends. Communication will be key to strengthening those ties. Stay open to new experiences.

Cancer

Take care of your emotional part, since your success depends on it. Even if your emotions are unstable, seek comfort from others and expand your social circle. Success will come when you learn to free yourself from emotional ties. Connecting with those who share your values ​​will be essential.

Leo

Take time to reflect. Work and worries may be affecting your mood. Find the balance between your work responsibilities and your personal desires. Introspection will allow you to make clearer decisions that are aligned with your goals.

Virgo

He will be an effective mediator in family matters. The importance of your partner and friends stands out now. Joining them will lead you to success. Recognize that working as a team is key to overcoming challenges. Your ability to find practical solutions will be invaluable.

Pound

Your perspective on life is changing. Although you seek independence, do not neglect the help of others. Don't forget to take care of your health and have fun in the process. This shift in focus will open up new opportunities and allow you to more fully appreciate the meaningful connections in your life.

Scorpion

Love surrounds you, but you may not be ready for commitments. Take time to be at peace with your thoughts and engage in spiritual activities to find balance. Self-exploration will lead you to a greater understanding of your emotional wants and needs.

Walter Mercado's horoscopes for today Photo: Walter Mercado/Facebook

Sagittarius

Your partner will show you love in a unique way, Sagittarius. The economic situation improves. Continue to take advantage of the opportunities that arise. Keep a positive and open attitude as good fortune will continue to favor you. Explore new ways to express your creativity and passions.

Capricorn

Delegate responsibilities. The future looks bright, work with those who believe in you and you will see positive results. Your leadership skills will be instrumental in guiding your team to success. Take advantage of growth opportunities and maintain a long-term vision.

Aquarium

Flexibility is the key. Trust in your good luck and put your financial plans into action. Adaptability will take you far on your path to success. Collaborate with others to maximize your efforts and stay open to new ideas and approaches. This is a time ripe for innovation.

Pisces

Your intentions are good, but communicate clearly with your loved ones to avoid misunderstandings. Express your love openly and sincerely. Cultivate relationships based on mutual understanding and support. This period gives you the opportunity to strengthen important bonds in your life.