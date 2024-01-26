Melbourne – “I think matches are won not only on the day of the match, but they are won because you get there prepared mentally and also physically. I think after last year, especially at the end of the year, it gave me confidence that I can achieve good results in the Grand Slam tournaments.”

Jannik Sinner explains to journalists what in his opinion was the turning point, especially mental, in his tennis. He is now in the final in Melbourne, but is aware that he has not yet won the Australian Open. There is confidence, therefore, “but on the other hand, I still have to prove” that this turning point has taken place.

“There are people who talk a lot, but then you have to prove it because in the end you have to go on the field and you have to play – he explains – However, if it's not this year, it will be next year; and if it's not next year, it will be that next. To be honest, I'm very relaxed: I just try to work as much as I can and in my mind I feel that hard work always pays off one way or another and we are working really hard for our dreams. If I win a tournament of the Slam well, otherwise I gave 100% and I can't control the rest”, he concludes.

The Australian triumph in Jannik's words

They say Melbourne is the Slam of happiness. The Australian summer, the fans, and that story of champions and triumphs to which all tennis players would like to add their name: Jannik Sinner will try on Sunday in his first Major final, but in the meantime he wrote an important page at Melbourne Park. “Good morning Italy: it's my first final, I'm also happy for the happiness that this tournament transmits – the words of the Italian after beating the Australian hard court king, Novak Djokovic – Now I'm more calm and I'll take the court with a smile” . A dominated match. “When you play against Nole it's always tough though, especially when I lost the third set – admits the Italian number 4 in the world in the press conference – But I tried to remain calm and calm and that's how things went for the best“. The two successes against the Serbian at the end of 2023 were useful: “When you know that you can beat a player anyway the feeling is positive, it was a great privilege to have been able to play three games with Nole in ten days at the end of last year, but every game is different. Everything worked well here: beating Novak here means a lot, but I also know that it's not over yet. There is a final to play. My family is at home, I feel the warmth both here and from Italy. It's nice to have so many Italians still in the running” he added referring to Vavassori-Bolelli in the doubles final.

Djokovic: “That's right, he outclassed me”

Instead, Djokovic, ousted from the throne of Melbourne, feels the pinch, he who in eleven semi-finals played had not dropped even a single set. “Sinner dominated me, I was shocked by my level of play, but congratulations to him he goes to the final with merit – the words of the world number 1, who at least doesn't lose the record with this first slam of the season – Jannik played a great match, literally outclassed me. He was aggressive, and at the same time calm and precise. He played a great match and a super tournament so far. He improved his serve and put a lot of pressure on me. But I played the worst match in a Slam that I remember. But I don't think it's the beginning of the end, it's just the beginning of the season.”

Novak Djokovic, world number one

Two sets to forget, the rebirth in the third: “I tried, I fought. I managed to increase the level in the third, saved that match point, played the tie-break well. But the fourth was still bad – continues Djokovic , who still praises Sinner – He did everything better than me. He has improved a lot, he hits the ball very hard both from the forehand and from the backhand corner. The serve has also improved and increased speed: serves faster and more accurately. And he keeps calm, very composed on the pitch. In the past he had struggled to win big matches, but now things are changing well for him. Having Darren Cahill at his side, someone who has worked with the number ones, is also useful on a mental level. Jannik has a great team and is having a great run. And now he has a chance to win his first Slam”.



Novak Djokovic on the court in Melbourne

The final with Medvedev

Aklexander Zverev dominates, wins the first two sets 7-5 7-6, wastes a lot in the other two sets and loses in the fifth. The Russian Daniil Medvedev, number 3 in the world, goes to the final of the Australian Open The German comes back with two tie-breaks and closes 6-3 in the fifth. He will challenge Jannik Sinner on Sunday in a match in which the Italian arrives as the favourite, thanks to a series of three consecutive matches won over the Russian. However it goes, the blue will remain number 4 in the world.