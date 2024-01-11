Through Betty B. Mercado, niece of astrologer Walter Mercado, It was known what awaits each sign of the Zodiac this Thursday. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. After the death of the prediction expert, Betty took it upon herself to continue her legacy and gives horoscopes every day. Below are the predictions for January 11.

Although the appearances that the new mysticism makes are few, it daily offers its predictions to The New Herald. Thus, all members of the zodiacal wheel can know early on if the planetary energy is on them or what complications they will have to attend to during the day.

Aries

Your cooperative disposition will open doors in the social field, where you will stand out among friends and achieve success in new projects. Maintain an open and collaborative attitude to take full advantage of opportunities.

Taurus

During this period, you will experience spiritual enrichment and inner peace., strengthening your beliefs and faith. Dedicate time to reflection and activities that nourish your soul, thus finding emotional stability and comprehensive well-being.

Gemini

Excel in creative jobs such as art, design or public relations, as opportunities will present themselves. The attention of influential people will be on you, boosting your career. Show confidence in your abilities and develop your creative potential.

Cancer

Expand your social circle, gaining meaningful opportunities. A friendly voice will provide you with valuable advice, providing solutions to challenges. Maintain open and responsive communication to strengthen relationships and build lasting alliances.

Leo

Manage your finances carefully, control expenses and avoid excesses. Rest and patience will be key to improvements. Take advantage of this period to reevaluate your financial goals and adopt more effective practices. Discipline will lead you to achieve your goals.

Virgo

Clarify confusing situations with the support of competent people. Resolve conflicts and receive smart, trustworthy advice. Effective communication will be essential to building strong relationships. Tap into the wisdom of those around you.

Pound

Plan future projects in advance and face changes with serenity. In the love sphere, significant tests will be presented. Face challenges with emotional openness and honest communication. This stage will allow you to strengthen your relationship and personal growth.

Scorpion

Experience new things, achieving financial and family stability. Avoid becoming too attached to material things and prioritize the essentials in your life. This period gives you the opportunity to free yourself from unnecessary burdens and focus on what really matters.

Walter Mercado's horoscopes for today Photo: Walter Mercado/Facebook

Sagittarius

Receive family support in important projects and modify your love perspective. Improve relationships and create a festive atmosphere. Open communication and patience will be essential. This period will be conducive to strengthening emotional ties and building a harmonious environment.

Capricorn

Recognize areas for improvement, mature emotionally and assume responsibilities. Encourage your creativity and inventiveness, gaining recognition. This process of personal growth will allow you to move towards your goals with greater confidence and success.

Aquarium

Celebrate the positive and make constructive contributions. Family matters will be key, forging new loving bonds. This period gives you the opportunity to strengthen family connections and build meaningful relationships. Be receptive to enriching experiences.

Pisces

Overcome economic concerns in an environment of peace and cooperation. You will receive a new chance at love and good news. Maintain a positive attitude and focus on overall well-being. This period will provide you with the emotional stability you are looking for.