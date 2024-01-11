“It made me very angry, I'll be honest with you,” said Nicola Porcella during a TikTok live broadcast, after learning that her friend Paola Suárez was raped by her ex-partner, José de Jesús Castro, hours after asking for her hand in marriage. The act left Mexican citizens outraged, and the first finalist of 'The house of the famous' He was not oblivious to the fact. Through his social networks, he expressed his regret at the attack; In addition, he was concerned about his friend Wendy Guevara. We tell you more details below.

YOU CAN SEE: Wendy Guevara confesses that she fell in love with Nicola Porcella: “We looked like boyfriends”

What did Nicola Porcella say about Paola Suárez?

On Tiktok, Nicholas He recounted the anger he felt when he found out what happened to Paola Suárez. He condemned physical aggression in all its forms, and asked the Mexican justice system to take charge of prosecuting José de Jesús Castro.

“I hope justice is done because for me Paola is a great woman,” he said at the beginning. And she continued: “I understand that she once tried to steal his money and it's not fair, I know how hard it is for her to earn it, I send her a lot of strength (…) that boy deserves jail and nothing more than that, we are going to support them.”

YOU CAN SEE: Wendy Guevara will raffle sheets that Nicola Porcella used in 'The House of the Famous'

What did Wendy Guevara say about Paola Suárez?

For his part, Wendy Guevara She accompanied her friend to the hospital where she was admitted. At this moment, specialists are waiting for the inflammation in Paola Suárez's eye to go down, in order to evaluate if her vision will be affected. Guevara assured that she will be responsible for covering Suárez's medical expenses.

“He is now stable, he has already woken up, but his face hurts a lot. They are going to discharge her tomorrow, they are just waiting for her eye to subside so they can do a check-up. “We are going to take her to another center so she can recover,” he said.

#Nicola #Porcella #speaks #act #aggression #Paola #Suárez #hurt #heart