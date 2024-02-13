The dream for every home now is to be connected with the highest technologyso if you want unlimited Internet for a whole year for 241 pesos per month, then you can consider one of the new telephony packages from Walmart and Bodega Aurrera, it is about Bait.

The telephone company Bait stands for Bodega Aurrera Internet and Telephony, it is a virtual mobile operator that belongs of course to Aurrera Winery and Walmart.

Offers internet packages in prepaid mode and its Initial Bait Kit, which you can purchase either at Bodega Aurrera, Mi Bodega Aurrera, Walmart, Walmart Express or Sam's Club.

Like all telecommunications companies, Bait offers a series of packages that include connection to a network of Internet as well as calls, SMS and social networks, but we are going to know all the details.

Walmart Bait: which package gives unlimited internet and social media for a year? Photo: PEXELS/SPECIAL

How much does the annual Bait package cost?

One of Bait's modalities is its annual internet package which has a cost of 2 thousand 900 pesos for an unlimited connection for one year, plus you can share WiFi without any restrictions.

Its about 12 month package to shareif you make the investment of 2,900 pesos this means that you would be giving 241 pesos per month, a price among the lowest. Now let's find out what else it includes in addition to unlimited internet.

If you are one of the people who likes to do phone callsthen this package is for you, as it includes national calls, USA and also to Canada. As if that were not enough, the service of text messages.

For $241, Walmart's NEW PHONE offers UNLIMITED INTERNET for an entire year. Photo: PEXELS/SPECIAL

And if you like to have a good time exploring the social networks Well, what better, because you also have navigation included in your favorite social networks such as: Whatsapp, Messenger, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and TikTok.

So now you have all the necessary data to better analyze your decision to have internet in your homeWe also share that there is unlimited internet service for 90 days, for 800 pesos, and for 180 days at a cost of 1,500 pesos. This way you have a broader picture.