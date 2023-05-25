Offers, sales, sales, the magic words for many before going to a supermarket, because in the face of inflation, it is increasingly difficult to indulge, therefore, a content creator, revealed in which Walmart branch, buy cheaper thingswho gives them to his loved ones.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the user ‘@nohewi’, shared her experience in the store that operates discount department store chains and clubs unbeatable price.

The woman, being in the multinational corporation of stores of American origin, walked the aisles, where she recommended that if they visit the United States, they go to Walmart stores, later, she showed low-priced items.

Following this, she showed that when she was in the store, she bought things for her family and friends, as well as souvenirs, for when they visit her, since there are themed items, ideal for all tastes.

Clients usually compare brands such as Bodega Aurrera, Walmart, Costco, Sam’s Club, Soriana, to find the cheapest and quality place, since each one has different marketing strategies to attract more consumers.

Being in one of the branches located in Floridaof the corporation founded by Sam Walton on July 2, 1962, the consumer, showed that among the cheapest things, there were:

cosmetics

Themed t-shirts of the series

Sport articles

Films

Also sportswear

series DVDs

collect cards