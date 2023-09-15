Shares of companies in the automobile sector declined, including shares of Ford and General Motors, and shares of chip equipment companies also declined.

Stock movements

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 5.07 points, or 0.01 percent, at the opening to 34,902.04 points.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell by 27.12 points, or 0.16 percent, to 4,497.98 points.

The Nasdaq Composite Index also fell 36.85 points, or 0.26 percent, to 13,889.20 points at the open.