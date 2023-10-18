Stock movements

During the first hour of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 37.40 points, or 0.11 percent, to 33,960.25 points.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell by 15.85 points, or 0.36 percent, to 4,357.35 points.

The Nasdaq Composite Index also fell by 94.07 points, or 0.70 percent, to 13,439.68 points.

The main indices on the Wall Street Stock Exchange ended yesterday’s trading mixed with a rise in Treasury bond yields and a decline in shares of chip manufacturing companies.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell by 0.35 points, or 0.01 percent, to 4,373.21 points, and the Nasdaq Composite index fell by 34.24 points, or 0.25 percent, to 13,533.75 points.

But the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 13.87 points, or 0.04 percent, to 33,998.41 points.