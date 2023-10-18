The region Veneto approved the new announcement dedicated to the scrapping of old cars and their replacement with a low environmental impact vehicle. For this he has allocated 7 million euros of incentives. The size of the contribution reaches up to 8,500 euroscan be combined with thestate incentive and is defined based on CO2 emissions of the car purchased and to band of ISEE income of the applicant. In the case of an electric car the incentive can go up to 13,400 euros. The bonus can be requested by private citizens, resident in the Veneto Region, with ISEE not exceeding 50 thousand euroswho purchase an environmental class vehicle Euro 6D Temp or later until 135 g/km of CO2.

But now let’s see how it works and how to request incentives for the purchase of one‘electric car, hybrid or bifuel in Veneto (with methane or LPG), with the applications that must be submitted from 17 October until 29 December 2023.

Car incentives Veneto

The Veneto region’s announcement provides a series of incentives, intended for those who purchase anew car Of environmental class Euro 6d Temp or higher, with electric, hybrid, bifuel (petrol/methane, petrol/LPG or methane), traditional (petrol or diesel) power supply.

The amount paid varies depending on the actual emissions of carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxides of the new medium, established based on specific protocols and can be obtained by scrapping a vehicle a petrol Euro 0 Euro 1 Euro 2, Euro 3, diesel Euro 0, Euro 1 Euro 2 and Euro 3 Euro 4, Euro 5 bifuel Euro 0 Euro 1 Euro 2. The cars must be newly registered in Italy, they must not be used and not so-called “km 0”.

The ranking also considers the applicant’s family economic situation. The contribution, which varies from 2,000 to 7,000 euros based on the emissions of the new vehicle, it comes multiplied by 1.2 for those who fall into the first income bracket (ISEE up to 25 thousand euros), for 1.1 for those who fall into the second income bracket (ISEE up to 40 thousand euros), while the basic contribution remains unchanged for those who fall into the third income bracket (ISEE up to 50 thousand euros).

CO2 g/km DIET ISEE up to 25 thousand euros ISEE up to 40 thousand euros ISEE up to 50 thousand euros 0 electrical; hydrogen 8,400 euros 7,700 euros 7,000 euros <60 plug-in hybrid 7,200 euros 6,600 euros 6,000 euros 61 -100 hybrid 6,000 euros 5,500 euros 5,000 euros 61 -100 Bifuel benz/met. or LPG

Methane 4,800 euros 4,400 euros 4,000 euros 61 -100 hybrid 3,600 euros 3,300 euros 3,000 euros 101 -135 gas; diesel 4,800 euros 4,400 euros 4,000 euros 101 -135 Bifuel benz/met. or LPG

Methane 3,600 euros 3,300 euros 3,000 euros 101 -135 gas; diesel 2,400 euros 2,200 euros 2,000 euros Car incentives in Veneto, based on emissions and ISEE range

The incentives in Veneto are added to the state ones

How to request incentives in Veneto

For access the car incentive you can apply for incentives from private entitiesresidents in Veneto, who have a ISEE income not more than 50,000 euros. 3 bands are recognized based on income:

ISEE up to 25 thousand euros: the contribution will be multiplied by 1.2

ISEE up to 40 thousand euros: the contribution will be multiplied by 1.1

ISEE up to 50 thousand euros: the basic contribution foreseen by the announcement will be considered

Furthermore, an increase equal to 1.2 times the score obtained is granted to applicants residing in Common who have adopted, from 2020 to 30 April 2023, ordinances for improving air quality in its territory.

Incentive deadlines in Veneto

According to the announcement, expressions of interest in the incentive must be submitted from 10:00 on 17 October 2023 until 12:00 on 29 December 2023. The people admitted in the ranking they must submit the grant application by May 2024. It is important to note that this regional bonus is a refund following purchasewith limited availability of funds.

If you are accepted in the ranking (which will be communicated in mid-July 2024) and you demonstrate that you have scrapped and paid the tax, you will receive a bank transfer. This process, if fast, means that the amount will be available in the current account in the second mid-July 2024provided that the applicant is in the ranking.

DOCUMENTS incentives for new cars in Veneto

The platform on which to fill out the expression of interest to request incentives in Veneto is accessible only via the digital identity of the grant applicant (SPID, CIE). The following documents in PDF format must be attached to the expression of interest:

copy of the registration certificate showing the conformity of the vehicle purchased with the characteristics set out in this announcement;

copy of the purchase invoice as balance;

copy of the documentation proving payment of the invoice which must take place in a traceable manner;

self-certification of payment of stamp duty;

scrapping certificate of the replaced vehicle issued by the scrapper.

Residents in Veneto with an ISEE of less than 50,000 euros can request the incentives

To check the emission class of your car (euro 0, euro 1, etc.) you can access the motorist portal and enter the license plate number.

The electric cars In the Veneto they enjoy a five-year exemption from paying the car tax, starting from the date of testing, for new motor vehicles, motorcycles and mopeds with two, three or four wheels powered by an electric motor. At the end of the exemption period they pay one tax equal to 1/4 foreseen for the corresponding petrol vehicles.

The hybrid cars (petrol/electric, diesel/electric, thermal/electric and petrol/hydrogen) from the 2014 tax year are exempt from the Regional Vehicle Tax for three years starting from the date of registration. Vehicles registered in 2012 and 2013 benefit from the relief respectively only for 2014 And 2015.

THE LPG or methane vehicles pagan in Veneto the 25% of the car tax foreseen for petrol vehicles. Attention: the 75% reduction for vehicles does not apply, bivalent CDs, jointly equipped with a petrol and LPG or methane system (whose petrol tank has a capacity of more than 15 litres). For the latter the euro rate applies 2.84 per KW regardless of the euro category to which it belongs and the maximum power.

Read also:

👉 How much does it cost to recharge your electric car

👉 Everything about charging electric cars

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING TIME CALCULATION

👉 Latest lithium ion battery news

Testing new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 What do you think? Drop by FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK