Morocco faces “recovered and without casualties” the semifinals of the Qatar World Cupon Wednesday before Francesaid this Tuesday at a press conference his coach Walid Regragui.

“We have suffered many injuries, but we are recovering well, we have a high-level medical team, and every day they give us good news,” the coach explained at a press conference.

“We wait every time for the last minute to make a decision. But nobody is ‘out’ or ‘in’. We will put the best possible team, with one hundred percent players,” said the French-born coach, without wanting to offer more details about the physical state of their players.

Doubtfully

The central couple formed by Nayef Aguerd and Romain Saiss it is a doubt for the first semifinal of a World Cup that an African team plays.

The first player missed the quarterfinal duel against Portugal (1-0), replaced by Jawad el Yamiq, and the second, captain, left on a stretcher after 55 minutes. Throughout their historic tour in Qatar the ‘Lions of the Atlas’ they have had to survive with different injuries.

The left side of the Bayern Munich Noussair Mazraoui he also missed the Portugal game but should be available on Wednesday. Achraf Hakimi, the right winger, has played with physical problems since the beginning of the tournament, which has not prevented him from shining.

“When you are in the national team, you are Moroccan. I don’t look at where one or the other was born,” says the DT.

Among them stands out the defense Achraff Hakimi, born in Spain and what will he face kylian mbappehis partner in psg.

“Nobody knows him better than him, who trains by his side every day and knows what kind of player he is. We are not going to make a special device against Kylian because unfortunately for us they don’t only have Kylian. They tempt Griezmann, who is very dangerous, or to Dembelé, that is the perfect complement of Mbappé by the other band”, said.

“But it is going to be an interesting duel, they are two champions who are not going to make concessions. We do not focus only on Kylian, we are going to try to create problems for them. But Achraff will be at 200 percent to overcome his friend,” he said.

Regragui rejected criticism that Morocco is a very defensive team and criticized “the dogma of possession of the ball, which is useless if you then only shoot twice on goal.”

“I think that the one who has understood it best is the coach of our rival tomorrow (Didier Deschamps) who knows how to adapt his game to the circumstances. The ‘tiki taka’ can be fine if you have players like Bernardo Silva. But I think possession is useless if you don’t score. We are here to win. If France gives us the ball we will take it, but I don’t think they will give it to us,” he said.

