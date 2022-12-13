Hundreds of migrants who massively crossed the border of Mexico to turn themselves in to the US authorities have overwhelmed the city of Step (Texas) and many of them had to spend their first night on the streets enduring the low temperatures in the midst of chaos.

One week from the end of Title 42of expedited return of migrants at the border, border cities and charitable organizations fear the daily and massive arrival of migrants as has happened in El Paso and have asked the Joe Biden government help to receive these families.

Dozens of families that were part of a caravan of about 1,500 migrants Those who crossed the Rio Grande in recent days endured temperatures below 0 degrees Celsius (32 Fahrenheit) outdoors last night accompanied by drizzle and showers.

Given the emergency, the visit of the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, to El Paso is expected this Tuesday.

Lt. Chris Olivarez, of the Texas Department of Public Safety, told local media that he hopes the federal official “understands the concerns of the local population.” “We must find a way to stop this, it is necessary that a policy be applied,” Olivarez added in statements to the ABC channel.

“El Paso had never experienced anything like this massive migration. The numbers are historic,” he stressed.

The congressman of Texas Henry Cuéllar, for his part, urged Biden today for greater border security and said that the problem is that criminals are taking advantage to do their business by pointing out to migrants that this is the time to cross the border because it is open.

The migrants who crossed in the last few hours are part of a caravan that was kidnapped by criminals on their way through Durango (Mexico).

After months of traveling, some 1,500 migrants arrived in northern Mexico in the last few hours to turn themselves in to Border Patrol authorities and request political asylum.

View of the journey of hundreds of migrants through the Rio Grande. Photo: HERIKA MARTINEZ / AFP

Until December 21, the Biden Government has a deadline to comply with an order from a federal judge to end the use of Title 42. It is a measure ordered under the Donald Trump administration (2017-2021) under the excuse of the pandemic and which has allowed more than 2.7 million expedited expulsions of migrants.

Various outlets have reported that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is seeking an additional 3 billion dollars from Congress to deal with the increase in the arrival of undocumented migrants once Title 42 is cancelled.

In El Paso, the CBP has found a thousand migrants near the center of the city in the last few hours and has requested agents from other cities to handle the situation.

Deputy city manager Mario D’Agostino has told local media he is not sure the federal government will reimburse the city for expenses resulting from the surge in migrants.

He pointed out that the municipality could end up spending 4.7 million dollars per month for the processing and housing of 600 migrants per day between January and March 2023.

The city’s five shelters are already full “and this is not a day-to-day situation, it’s an hour-to-hour situation,” lamented John Martin, deputy director of the Opportunity Center for the Homeless shelter.

The Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) made 230,678 arrests of undocumented migrants at the southern border in October, resulting in 78,477 expulsions under Title 42.

Throughout the 2022 fiscal period, which ended on September 30, CBP carried out on the southern border 2,378,984 migrant detentions undocumented immigrants that resulted in 1,079,507 expulsions under Title 42.

EFE