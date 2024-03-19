Former president and 16 other people were indicted this Tuesday for vaccine card fraud

The lawyer and former Communications Secretary of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Fabio Wajngarten, criticized this Tuesday (19 March 2024) the indictment of the former president, accused on suspicion of defrauding information on vaccination cards against Covid-19. According to Wajngarten, the dissemination of information to the press is “media” It is “partial”.

This Tuesday, the PF (Federal Police) indicted the former president for allegedly falsifying his own vaccination card and that of his 12-year-old daughter, Laura. According to investigators, Bolsonaro would have included a record of vaccination against Covid-19 to enter the United States.

“Leaks continue in droves, or rather, in liters. It is regrettable when the authority uses the press to communicate a formal act that logically should have a technical and procedural coating rather than media and bias”said Wajngarten.

The United States requires Brazilians to prove that they are immunized against Covid-19 to enter the country. According to the PF, Bolsonaro's allies would have organized the forgery so that he could leave Brazil before the end of his term, in 2022.