UNumerous cargo sails and some large ships lie at the bottom of Lake Constance: the paddle steamer Helvetica, the Jura, which sank due to a collision, and the Säntis, which was sunk on May 4, 1933 due to low scrap prices – a cheap disposal. A private ship salvage association wants to raise the Säntis in March and April.

“It’s a huge puzzle and a project of the century,” says Silvan Paganini, the head of the recovery operation of the “Ship Salvage Association” in Romanshorn, which was founded specifically for the lifting. “We analyzed 65 risks during recovery. It is already a success to even begin lifting.” The wreck of the steamship lies 210 meters deep on the bottom. It operated on Lake Constance from 1892 to 1933, powered by a three-cylinder steam boiler.