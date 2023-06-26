A source in the Russian Public Prosecution Office, quoted by the three main Russian news agencies, said: “The case has not been closed and the investigation is continuing.”

The Kremlin said, on Saturday evening, that Prigozhin, who is under investigation on suspicion of “calling for an armed rebellion,” may move to Belarus without being prosecuted after the end of the 24-hour rebellion.

A criminal case was opened against Prigozhin on June 23, after he announced the departure of the fighters of his military group in a “march for justice” against the military leaders, whom he described as cowards and undermining the Russian war effort in Ukraine.

The Kremlin spokesman said Moscow would drop criminal charges against the rebels in return for their return to the camps, while Prigozhin would move to Belarus under an agreement.