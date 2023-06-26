The model of the coalition governments was an invention of PRI to hide his recognition that he has already lost the political leadership of the parties, of politics itself, of the Government and of the State, and that he needed the opposition he had crushed to continue commanding.

He PRI has been passing inexorably through a dominance loss crisis: absolute party, overwhelmingly majority party, party in a party system, first minority and second political force. Now, getting dizzy BREADhe PRI it wants to be the dominant party in a coalition government with the PAN.

The cases of Durango and Coahuila illustrate the ability of the PRI to put the nightstand to sleep: without the strength to win the gubernatorial elections by itself, the PRI took the opposition coalition out of its sleeve, put up the candidates, got the support of the PAN, rented the letterhead of the PRD and he rose with the winning candidacy for governor, with indications that in both places the PRI governs and not the coalition.

He PRI wants to surprise with the coalition government as a novelty; after the class party he founded Lazaro Cardenasthe PRM, the PRI were reduced to a coalition party of groups, currents, factions and personal leaderships until the Salinas neoliberal elite took control of the party and shook off the coalition groups.

Rather than a coalition government, the opposition parties today should be on the road to a stronger political model: the construction of a hegemony, that is, the confluence of social and class representations around an economic-productive project, since every politician must know that the correlation of productive forces determines the correlation of social and political forces. And the PRI and the PAN they do not have the political, ideological and grassroots capacity to build a new hegemony.

The coalition government model it works in two-party systems, but they are doomed to chaos and failure in multi-party societies. In Brazil there is a coalition government of seven parties and it is impossible to agree on decisions. In Spain, the PSOE brought together a diverse aspect of the center to the ultra-left and its viability depends on the ultras linked to the ETA.

The PRI-PAN coalition It is simply the commitment to gather votes, but the key would be found in the existence of a common program; but as far as perceptions reach, the PRI and the PAN, twinned by neoliberalism, continue to keep their distance on issues of minority rights and on the focus of welfare programs. The leading elites of the PAN and the PRI have not dared to give a government program with specific objectives because the proposals have more disagreements than coincidences.

The coalition government that represents the PRI and the BREAD it continues to maintain defined spaces of water and oil; On issues of abortion, for example, the PRI bases continue to support this right of women, while the PAN has not given up on the religious approach to the issue. in matters of Statethe PRI was never able to remove the historical definition of a public intervention as rector of general development, while the BREADdominated by business interests, continues to have the subsidiary State model as its ideology, that is, circumstantial until the private companies took over all the productive reins of the country.

Coalition governments work when there are common national projects and highly sophisticated development models, but the level of development in Mexico requires, rather, a State that subordinates all the speculative interests of private companies.

Therefore, the coalition government proposed by the PRI and the PAN is a sure recipe for disaster and economic and political chaos and it will not have operational viability because in the last two years conservative civil organizations have emerged that do not recognize the leadership of these two parties to lead a coalition government.

By 2024, there will be a alliance electoral PRI-PAN with distribution of the public cake, but not a coalition government.

