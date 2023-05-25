The Wagner mercenary group announced that on May 25 it began its withdrawal from besieged Bakhmut, in eastern Ukraine, to transfer its positions to the Moscow Army. An operation that occurs in the midst of attacks by kyiv forces on the outskirts of that town. Meanwhile, Moscow and Minsk signed an agreement to deploy Russia’s tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. The Kremlin takes further steps in its threats after the announcement of F-16 jets from the West for kyiv.

Bakhmut, the epicenter of one of the longest and deadliest battles of the war in Ukraine, is the scene of a new Russian invasion tactic.

The Wagner mercenary group began this Thursday, May 25, to withdraw its men from the city to transfer their positions there to the regular troops of the Kremlin Army, the head and founder of the private paramilitary force, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced in a video. .

“We are withdrawing units from Bakhmut. From today, May 25, at five in the morning, until June 1. Most of the units will move to camps in the rear. We are handing over our positions to the military,” assured the man close to Vladimir Putin, but who in recent weeks has become embroiled in disputes against Moscow for what he denounced as a lack of support, a shortage of weapons and great loss of life among its ranks.

In fact, the Wagner leader had already threatened since May 5 to withdraw from Bakhmut in the midst of his attack against the high command of the Russian Army and the Ministry of Defense of his country.

“The rest will pack up by June 1st and will pass [the city] to the military [Ministry of Defence units]!” – Prigozhin confirms that Wagner PMC will leave Bakhmut by 1st June. pic.twitter.com/fBCOxcggfx — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 25, 2023



Now, Prigozhin’s new announcement comes after assuring last Saturday, May 20, that his movement completely captured the city in the east of the attacked country.

However, the Ukrainian Army denied that version and in recent days has reported advances of its forces in the town with which, it even claims, it seeks to lock up the invaders inside the city reduced to ruins.







In the last hours, the Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister, Hanna Maliar, confirmed that groups of Russian soldiers are replacing Wagner units on the outskirts of Bakhmut, but affirmed that the fighting inside the city continues. Statements that seem to corroborate, at least in part, the announcement of the private paramilitary force.

The group of mercenaries –questioned for serious human rights violations in other conflicts in which they have participated supporting Russia, mainly in Africa, although also in Syria– would be reaching the end of a stage in Bakhmut, where the confrontations have been prolonged for more than 10 months.

But in his recent video, Prigozhin warns that they could return if Moscow’s troops are unable to control the situation.

Russia to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus

As Russian troops take up new positions in the east of the invaded nation, the Kremlin’s top brass is planning moves with its ally Belarus, which shares a border with northern Ukraine.

On Thursday, Moscow and Minsk signed an agreement to deploy Russia’s tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. The Kremlin raises its war bet after accusing the West of getting involved “directly and indirectly” in the conflict over the supply of military equipment to kyiv.

“The deployment of non-strategic nuclear weapons is an effective response to the aggressive policy of countries hostile to us,” said Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin in the capital of Belarus, after signing the agreement with his Russian counterpart, Sergei. Shoigu.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu shakes hands with Belarusian Defense Minister Victor Khrenin during a meeting in Minsk, Belarus, May 25, 2023, where they signed an agreement to deploy tactical nuclear weapons of Russia in Belarus. © Russian Defense Ministry/Via Reuters

Although the two parties indicated this Thursday that they are taking this new step in response to what they consider “threats” from the Western allies, the signing this May 25 formalizes the pact announced last March by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko.

Tactical nuclear weapons refer to lower-performance equipment designed for battlefield use, as opposed to strategic ones capable of wiping out entire cities. Russia has not revealed how many tactical nuclear weapons it possesses, but the Russian minister stressed that his nation will retain control of the weapons and any decisions on their use.

“Against the background of an extremely sharp escalation of threats on the western borders of Russia and Belarus, a decision was made to take countermeasures in the military-nuclear sphere,” Shoigu added.

But Moscow is also strengthening positions in the country that shares a border with Ukraine as it prepares for the long-awaited counteroffensive by Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops.

File-F-16 aircraft fly during a NATO event, at an airbase, in Malbork, Poland, on March 21, 2023. © Reuters/Lukasz Glowala

The parties involved are going through a phase of greater tension after the recent G7 summit, the United States, manufacturer of F-16 fighter jets, gave the green light for other allies to deliver this type of aircraft to Kiev and backed pilot training on those aircraft.

Until now, it had been a red line that the Joe Biden government avoided crossing amid fears that the devices could reach Russian territory and spark a larger conflict.

The delivery of these devices “will greatly strengthen” Ukrainian airspace, Zelensky stressed, since the F-16s will allow the attacked country to fire precision missiles with NATO standards.

For its promised supply, the Kremlin threatened with “colossal risks”.

With Reuters and AP