It is likely that I will have again the designs by the hand of Roset Conrad, So we would again be facing a title with a strong creative narrative that will touch very deep edges while linking with mechanics that flow but that pose impressive challenges.

neva seems to be the heir to Grey in terms of artistic concentration. Despite having a much more colorful style. You could have a very interesting proposal. This is definitely a project like no other, although expectations will be extremely high.

Source: Studio Nomada

This time we will have scenarios full of pastel colors contrasting with brighter tones. It seems that we will once again have a protagonist, although now she will have a company of huge and snowy foxes.

Loss and helplessness will probably backbone the special narrative once again. Here is a synopsis:

“Neva tells the story of Alba, a young woman tied to a curious wolf cub after a traumatic encounter with dark forces. Together they embark on a perilous journey through a once-beautiful world slowly falling apart around them.

When will Neva leave Studio Nomada?

Neva will launch for PC, PlayStation 5, Switch, and Xbox Series X/S in 2024.

