Russian President Vladimir Putin has revealed for the first time the details of his meeting with Yevgeny Prigozhin and other commanders of the Wagner group, which took place five days after the mercenary group’s failed rebellion.

In an interview with the Russian newspaper Kommersant, Putin said he offered Wagner fighters options to meet “in one place” and “continue to serve”.

(You can also read: These are the words that a Russian soldier said after being captured)

“All of them could meet in one place and continue to serve. Nothing would change for them. They would be led by the same person who was their actual commander all along.“, Putin said about the content of his proposal to Wagner in a meeting with 35 commanders of the group in the Kremlin on June 29.

According to the newspaper, the person the Russian leader was referring to is a commander of Wagner known as Sedói (Gray Hair).

Armored and security vehicles were deployed after a private military company (PMC) Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a video that his troops had occupied the Southern Military District headquarters building, demanding a meeting with Russia’s defense chiefs. See also "Emirates Today" publishes a document on the terms and conditions of the "Unemployment Insurance" system Photo: Telegram channel of Concord group. AFP / ARKADY BUDNITSKY. EFE

Putin assured that after hearing the proposal, many of those present at the meeting began to nod their headsbut Prigozhin did not see it and replied that the guys did not agree.

To the journalist’s question Kommersat on whether Wagner will be preserved as a combat unit after the failed mutiny, Putin replied that this private military company “does not exist.”

That matter should be debated in the Duma

“We don’t have a law on private military organizations, that’s why (Wagner) doesn’t exist,” Putin said, adding that it is a legal issue related to the “real legalization” of this type of paramilitary companies.

“This matter must be debated in the Duma (lower house of Parliament and the Government. It is not an easy matter,” he said.

(You can also read: The NATO summit begins with tension due to kyiv’s possible entry into the Alliance)

Members of the Wagner group in a military vehicle in Rostov-on-Don. See also Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan: conflict on the border already leaves 36 dead

According to what the Kremlin said this week, in the meeting with Wagner on June 29, Putin listened to “the commanders’ explanations” about the mutiny that they staged five days ago and offered them employment options after the rebellion.

“The commanders themselves presented their version of what happened and stressed that they were staunch supporters and soldiers of the head of state and the commander in chief“, said the spokesman of the Russian Presidency, Dmitri Peskov.

Wagner’s leaders “also said they were willing to continue fighting for the Fatherland,” he added.

EFE

More news of your interest

How likely is it that Putin will resort to his nuclear weapons? President Biden weighs in

Putin issues warning about Ukraine’s entry into Otan: ‘It will make the world more vulnerable’

Joe Biden and Nordic leaders meet in Finland in a gesture of strength against Russia