“I’m the first one who wants to fight for the title”, but even if this season is “very far from what we expected, it’s not frustrating”. Indeed, “it motivates me a lot to bring Ferrari back to where it deserves to be, which is constantly at the top. Once we get there, I’m sure it will be a very, very special moment.” Charles Leclerc, interviewed by Guardian he reiterated the current difficulties he is experiencing at Ferrari, but also the great reasons for reversing the situation.

Driving a Maranello car “is something very special”, he says, not because of external pressure, but because it makes him feel “the responsibility of bringing Ferrari back to the top”. “I tell the team what I think and the team says what it thinks. This is the way to go forward. I don’t think trust has ever been a problem – assures the Monegasque driver, regarding some misunderstandings on the choice of racing strategies race – We have a very different view inside the car to what the team has on the pit wall, so these things happen.” “When you have a more complicated car to drive, as was the case in the first part of this season, mistakes happen. I will always try to push myself beyond the limit” concludes Leclerc.