Chivas is not being what at least its fans expected. The arrival of Javier Hernández greatly raised the expectations surrounding the club, however, as the days have passed, this has decreased, since the performance of Fernando Gago's team has been poor on the field. Even the coach is already risking his continuity on the team for the next semester. Right now, the sports area is already evaluating the formation of the squad for the next tournament and intends to look for stars.
More news about Chivas
Inform Passion Herd from Bolavip that the club has four high-level players in the Liga MX on its list as its possible dream signings for the summer. For the midfield, the sports director dreams of Fidel Ambriza long-standing wish of the team, as well as Marcel Ruizthe Toluca pendulum that is once again having a dream semester in the local tournament and that is to Hierro's personal taste.
In addition, Hierro has two offensive players among his preferences. The first, as we have informed you in 90min, Jordan Carrillo the young man from Santos who is capable of performing as a winger or as a midfielder. In the event that the youth player is ruled out, Jordi Cortizo Once again he is on the Chivas list, as he fulfills the same functions, although with a different style and at an older age. For these signings to be viable, the club requires the millions of dollars that can be earned from the sale of its broadcast rights.
