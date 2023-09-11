Home page politics

It’s worrying that you almost have to hope for her: Sahra Wagenknecht could shake up the party landscape, comments Mike Schier.

She hesitates and argues: Will Sahra Wagenknecht now found a new party or not? The location is despite the Picture The alleged decision announced is still confusing. But one thing is clear: If the TV queen of the Left actually forms a new group, it could shake up the party landscape in record time. Dissatisfaction with the political class has probably never been as great as it is now – even the Union only benefits to a limited extent from anger over the traffic lights.

Wagenknecht’s new party: Bavaria’s election would come too early – but the East is firmly in sight

From Wagenknecht’s point of view, waiting until autumn makes perfect sense. No big bang would have been expected in the elections in Bavaria and Hesse on October 8th. Instead, the focus of their planning should be September 2024. The state elections in Saxony and Thuringia will take place on the 1st, and Brandenburg will vote three weeks later.

The situation there is already extremely unstable: Thuringia is governed by a minority government made up of the Left Party, the SPD and the Greens under Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (Left). In Saxony and Brandenburg, the AfD is clearly ahead in some cases.

Sahra Wagenknecht’s party plans: It’s worrying that you almost have to hope for them

Above all, these values ​​document the frustration that Wagenknecht could benefit massively. It’s worrying that we now almost have to rely on them to prevent something worse from happening. Wagenknecht has not yet proven to be a solid, reliable politician with the will to shape things. It is rare in the Bundestag and even more common on talk shows. But the German problems will not be solved there. Not even from her.

