Wads in Christmas baskets and petrol vouchers, four arrests for corruption

Four civil servants, between Brianza and Milanese, are under investigation, and held under house arrest, as part of an investigation that has brought to light an alleged round of rigged contracts with assignments of services in exchange for money. The Guardia di Finanza has seized three companies together with financial resources for over 260 thousand euros. The four will have to answer for the accusations of corruption, auction disruption and forgery.

Wads in Christmas baskets and petrol vouchers, 12 total suspects

There are 12 suspects in total. Two emergency measures were also carried out by three companies, which had illegally won contracts and service assignments and the preventive seizure of over 260 thousand euros, corresponding to the illegal economic advantage achieved. The investigations, delegated to the financiers of the Seregno company, ascertained that an entrepreneur residing in Brianza, director of the three companies impounded and operating in the cleaning and maintenance sectors of public parks, to win public tenders and direct assignments, between 2019 and 2021, he allegedly carried out illegal conduct, to circumvent the principle of rotation of custody, “thanks to a stable enslavement of unfaithful public officials”. The wads were hidden in Christmas baskets, petrol vouchers and other utilities.

