With videoAfter a slippery lottery in Barcelona, which fell into darkness early due to the persistent rain, Jumbo-Visma and the leaders Roglic and Vingegaard lost to a few competitors on the first day of the Vuelta due to a puncture of the last half a minute. “But I’m glad we’re still alive,” sighed sporting director Merijn Zeeman after the team time trial.
Edwin Stores
Latest update:
26-08-23, 23:39
