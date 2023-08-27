Stefano Pioli laughs satisfied. Two games, two wins, six goals scored. “Milan have taken a couple of steps forward compared to Bologna.” A matter of play, feeling, new faces already perfectly integrated within a new system. “We want to fight for every competition. The players who arrived in the summer give us many solutions.” Here is the key word of “piolism”, expressed at the end of the game: “No player can always guarantee you 100%. The more solutions we have, the better. We are complete, then the club will decide what to do”.

clear ideas

—

Meanwhile, Pioli has given some news. When asked if Krunic will stay at Milan, he said yes. Dry, decisive. In Türkiye they will come to terms with it. “We have to be able to play like this in every match. We are not a team that likes to wait or let the opponents dribble. Today we were compact, the forwards put pressure, various things worked. Others need to be improved.” Module chapter. Milan will oscillate between 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1: “There is this possibility – Pioli reiterated – at least when the overall condition is better. This year we are more offensive because the midfielders we have they fit in, but let’s see. We start from the concepts and principles of the game. We have several alternatives, however. Pulisic is an intelligent player, then we know football well. Balance is needed in everything, but we have shown that we have taken two steps ahead of Bologna, it being understood that there is room for improvement”.