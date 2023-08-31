Is there a step from friendship to love? Fiorella Retiz has recently been linked to the comic actor Alfredo Benavides for their chemistry in ‘La casa de Magaly’, since they have shown a great level of trust and complicity in the ‘Urraca’ mansion. However, it was the same journalist who was in charge of answering about a possible relationship with the brother of Jorge Benavides.

When asked if she would like to start a relationship with Alfredo, she replied between smiles: “You never know.” The comment sparked laughter from Benavides, who added: “From friendship to love there is a step. Prince Charming only happens once”.

