The leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, announced this Monday that his party will go to the Supreme Court this Tuesday to present a complaint against the acting president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, for the alleged commission of three alleged crimes in relation to the law of amnesty that has been agreed with Junts and that, as a precautionary measure, will ask the court to “suspend the investiture debate.”

At the same time, Solidaridad, the union related to Vox, has called a general strike on Friday, November 24 against the amnesty law, “in defense of the unity of Spain” and to show its rejection of the PSOE pacts for the investiture.

The organization thus joins the rejection that Vox has shown on numerous occasions to Pedro Sánchez’s pacts and the guarantee of opposing the plans of the acting head of the Executive with all the methods at its disposal, specifically citing institutions, courts and streets.

According to the formation, with this call they seek to go further after the numerous mobilizations that have occurred in recent days. “It is time for one more step, we call on all workers, their families, associations, federations, groups, unions, parties and citizens concerned about the unity of Spain and the defense of labor rights,” they noted in the announcement.

PP support



Regarding the support of other parties, PP sources explained this Sunday, after the events called in the 52 provincial capitals in rejection of the amnesty law, that their intention is not to join this proposal. Alberto Núñez Feijóo himself, during his speech at the rally at Puerta del Sol in Madrid, responded to the cries of the public calling for a general strike, avoiding going into the issue. “Have no doubt that if it occurred to me to agree to what Sánchez is agreeing to, there would be a great general strike throughout Spain,” he simply said.