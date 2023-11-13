Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 13/11/2023 – 9:05

After the release of the minutes of the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) last week, the market maintained the median for the terminal Selic expectation in the current easing cycle, at 9.25% at the end of 2024. A month ago , the estimate was 9.00%. The Central Bank reduced the economy’s basic interest rates for the third consecutive time by 0.50 pp, to 12.25% per year.

The estimate for the Selic rate at the end of 2023 was maintained at 11.75% per year for the 14th consecutive week in the Focus Bulletin released this Monday. The expectation follows the Copom’s signal that the 0.50 percentage point cut rate continues to be the most appropriate for the next meetings. The collegiate will only meet once again this year, in December.

Considering only the 71 responses from the last five working days, the median for the end of 2023 also remained at 11.75%. By the end of 2024, it went from 9.38% to 9.25%, with 70 updates in the period.

At the November meeting, the Copom repeated that the total magnitude of the easing cycle over time will depend on the evolution of inflationary dynamics, especially the components most sensitive to monetary policy and economic activity, inflation expectations, in particular those of longer term, its inflation projections, the output gap and the balance of risks.

In the Focus Bulletin, the projection for the Selic at the end of 2025 also remained at 8.75%. A month earlier, it was 8.50%. For 2026, the projection remained at 8.50%, the same median as four weeks ago.