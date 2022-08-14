Vox joins the judicial offensive against the Government’s energy saving decree and will appeal the measures before the Constitutional Court, as it has announced that the Community of Madrid, chaired by the popular Isabel Díaz Ayuso, will also do.

The announcement by Vox has been made by the general secretary of the formation, Javier Ortega-Smith, who in an interview in El Debate has assured that they have all “legitimacy” to carry out such an action. He has also insisted that the decree is “restrictive of fundamental rights and freedoms.”

Appealing Executive projects in the TC has become one of the hallmarks of Vox this legislature. The Court of Guarantees, for example, declared unconstitutional the two states of alarm that the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, declared in March 2020 in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Both were appealed by the formation led by Santiago Abascal.