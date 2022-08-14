





BEIRUT (Reuters) – The first ship from Ukraine under a deal to resume the country’s grain exports two weeks ago was approaching the Syrian port of Tartous on Sunday, two maritime sources said.

The Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni departed the Ukrainian port of Odesa on 1 August under the agreement between Moscow and Kyiv, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, but its location has been unclear in recent days as it had been navigating with his transponder turned off.

The 26,000-ton shipment of maize was originally destined for Lebanon, which has been suffering an economic crisis that has plunged about half of its population into food insecurity.

However, the original purchaser refused delivery for quality reasons and the ship departed for Turkey, docking at Mersin on 11 August.

When he set sail again the next day, he did not keep the transponder on. Two shipping sources, one in Tartous, confirmed to Reuters on Sunday that the ship was approaching Syria’s northwestern port.

Earlier, Ukraine accused Syria of importing at least 150,000 tonnes of grain it said was looted from Ukrainian warehouses after Russia’s invasion in February. Russia has denied stealing Ukrainian grain.

Ukraine cut diplomatic ties with Syria in June after Damascus recognized the independence of the eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Lebanon sent Reuters a statement from the Ministry of Transport, which said it was “not responsible for the vessel and cargo after it left Ukraine, particularly after the vessel departed from (a) foreign port”.

The first ship carrying Ukrainian wheat to be exported under the UN-brokered agreement arrived in Istanbul on Sunday, the Turkish city-based Joint Coordination Center said.







