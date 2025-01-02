Vox uses the song ‘Pedro Navaja’ to mock Sánchez and Rubén Blades denounces its use: “It is a lack of respect”

Panamanian artist Rubén Blades has denounced the use of his song ‘Pedro Navaja’ by Vox “without permission”, something that The musician considers “a violation” of his copyright.

On December 31 at noon, the official Vox en Despite everything… HAPPY 2025! The publication attaches a 4-minute video with a ‘version’ of Blades’ lyrics with which they insult the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and a montage that mixes images of Sánchez with, among others, Salvador Illa, José Luis Ábalos, Begoña Gómez, Francina Armengol, the businessman Víctor de Aldama “who is going to tell Judge Peinado about his misdeeds” or “Santi Abascal” who “stirs him up from Congress.” The lyrics also attack “public television” and even mock “the charos.”

“He is corrupt although he wants to hide it by blaming global warming,” says the Vox lyrics dedicated to Sánchez, which culminates with “Pedro Navaja is already heading towards the courthouse” and “Pedro Navaja is a corner thug, who with iron kills iron ends.”

Before 24 hours had passed since this Vox publication, the author of the song ‘Pedro Navaja’, Rubén Blades, responded to the far-right party with a statement which he has also shared from his Twitter account. “I want to inform the public that we have not given authorization to parties or groups of any kind to use my songs for political purposes, in any country. It is a lack of respect for the author,” Blades begins.

The Panamanian artist refers to a “public statement”, signed by himself on January 1, in which he denounces that Vox never asked for permission to use his song and considers “even more insulting” than “that violation” of his copyright. author “comes from those who support projects that seek to destroy the democratic essence that allows the greatest possible representation of the human social ideal and the creation of a more just and supportive society.”

Blades criticizes that Vox never consulted them “for the creation of this crude parody” and appeals to the Society of Authors of Spain to rule on the matter: “What does the Society of Authors of Spain say about this?” asks the musician. .

It is not the first time that Vox uses a song without permission and angers its authors. It already happened a few years ago with the music of the Sevillian rapper Beret – who twice denounced the use of ‘I’m sorry’ by Abascal’s party – and with the song ‘I can’t live without you’ by Coque Malla, which was also She complained in 2018 about Vox’s use of her in their rallies.