Vox suspends budget negotiations with the PP for meeting with the PSOE to negotiate the distribution of migrant minors

The general secretary of Vox, Ignacio Garriga, has announced the suspension of budget negotiations with the PP in all the autonomous communities where they depend on the support of those of Santiago Abascal after learning, as they say, that the ‘popular’ “plan to negotiate immigration policies with the PSOE.”

“We are not going to participate in the distribution of illegal immigration and insecurity that Feijóo and Sánchez intend. If the PP wants to continue promoting the policies of the PSOE, it should negotiate the budgets with them. “Vox’s pulse is not going to tremble,” he assured in a visit to denounce the growth of insecurity in the Barcelona neighborhood of Besòs-Maresme.

The president of the Government of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo, announced on Monday that a three-way meeting with the central government and the PP will be held this Thursday to try to unblock the reform of the immigration law and be able to refer migrant minors to other autonomous communities on a mandatory basis.

In statements to journalists, he said that the time remains to be set and he is “optimistic” to close a proposal to defend before the Conference of Presidents on December 13, which in the case of the Canary Islands already has a unanimous position, with the exception of Vox, agreed in the ‘Canarian Pact for Immigration’.

“This week we can have the answer and if not, as I have already said, on the 13th, which is the Conference of Presidents, the Canary Islands will bring their proposal with a broad political agreement. We would like unanimity, but we already know that Vox and the extreme right have other completely contrary theses, but the reality is that the Canary Islands, the vast majority of the Canary Islands, will be able to speak and bring a concrete proposal to that Conference where all the presidents are. autonomous communities and the president,” he explained.