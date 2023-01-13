Vox leaders present the appeal against the ILP of the Mar Menor in the Constitutional Court. / voice

THE TRUTH MURCIA. Friday, January 13, 2023, 09:47



Leaders of the Vox party went yesterday morning to the headquarters of the Constitutional Court, in Madrid, to present the appeal of unconstitutionality against the Popular Legislative Initiative (ILP) of the Mar Menor, which gives the lagoon its own legal personality.

The regional president of Vox, José Ángel Antelo, indicated that the ILP of the Mar Menor, which received the support of 639,826 signatures before its presentation in the Congress of Deputies, is “a communist law that attacks the freedom of enterprise and the private property”. Antelo alluded to farmers and ranchers as “the great economic engine of the Region from which we all, in one way or another, live. It is our great generator of wealth and employment.

In his opinion, all the parties, except his own, “have fallen into the tentacles of the extreme left and its false and criminalizing messages that stigmatize our camp”, while criticizing the PP and PSOE “for their irresponsibility and for turn the Mar Menor into its own sewage drain that is never treated at any time. The riverside mayors, with a very hard face, deny it even though neighboring communities have said it loud and clear: this is the main problem of fish mortality.

Luis Gestoso, national deputy for Murcia de Vox, added that “it is a liberticidal law that leaves the lagoon in the hands of a beach bar made up of people related to Podemos, environmental groups and the radical extreme left.”

The Vox spokesperson at the Commission for the Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge opined that the ILP goes against “things as fundamental in the Mar Menor as private, business or agricultural initiatives or private ownership of our homes on the beach, in which this small group that governs even over the town halls without running for election, can dispose of and convert our property into a simple administrative concession, for which we would lose ownership of our houses.

“Of course there are solutions for the Mar Menor but they are not these crazy ideas of the more radial extreme left,” Gestoso commented.