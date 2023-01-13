Genoa – Genoa greets the departure of The Ocean Race crews on Sunday afternoon at the Porto Antico. Appointment starting at 13.30 with live broadcast of the departure from the port of Alicante. On the ledwall set up in front of Palazzo San Giorgio, the images of the double start will scroll (at 2 pm the VO65s start, including the Genoa Team and at 4 pm the Imoca class), but also video contributions arriving from Alicante, where the Genoa Pavilion is set up which hosts numerous events and activities.

In the video below, the opening ceremony of the event on Thursday evening in Alicante

The Ocean Race, the inaugural ceremony in Alicante



The Genoese will thus be able to know the sailors who will compete under the flag of San Giorgio (two Italians, Cecilia Zorzi and Alberto Riva), but also seeing the most curious images arriving from the Ocean Live Park set up in Spain. A village that will travel around the world before the Grand Finale to be held in Genoa from June 24th to July 2nd in the Eastern Waterfront.

At the Porto Antico you won’t miss entertainment yet from 12 with the stage of the World Championship of mortar pesto and tastings, while from 2.30 pm music and hip hop performances. The public will also be involved in the extraction of a special seat aboard Team Genova on the occasion of the Pro-Am regattas which will be held on the occasion of Genova The Grand Finale.