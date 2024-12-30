Vox, on the bonuses that its leaders hide from parliaments: “It is a Government maneuver”

Vox spokesperson in the Congress of Deputies, Pepa Millán, considered this Monday that the publication by elDiario.es that several leaders of the far-right party hide bonuses in their asset declarations is “a maneuver by the Government.” . In his opinion, it is, in fact, “one more maneuver” to avoid talking about the alleged “corruption” that, according to Vox, affects the Executive.

In an interview on RNE, Millán has avoided denying the information in this newspaper and has limited himself to pointing out that Vox’s accounts have been audited by the Court of Accounts. “There is no illegality or irregularity observed,” he simply stated, without answering the question about whether his fellow soldiers had hidden these bonuses.

For the Vox leader, the publication of these data is “yet another maneuver” by the Government “so that their corruption is not talked about.” “He has to use Franco’s wild card and Vox’s inventions,” he added, in addition to ensuring that information about his party “always” comes to the fore “when the PSOE is not interested in talking about its corruption.”

As elDiario.es published this Monday, precisely the Vox accounts corresponding to 2023, published in its official pageonce again recorded the bonuses that the far-right party pays to several members of its leadership, headed by its president, Santiago Abascal.

According to the formation itself, that year there were a dozen leaders who shared a total of 646,522.19 euros. Although Vox does not specify how much each one earns, if that amount is divided among the 12, each one received close to 54,000 euros annually. In addition to Abascal, eight of them occupy a seat either in the European Parliament, as in the case of Jorge Buxadé, or in the Congress of Deputies or in an autonomous Chamber.

All institutions require them to complete an asset declaration in which they must reveal their income and specify its origin. But almost none do.

Abascal himself, in his first declaration of assets presented in Congress in August 2023, claimed to earn 37,357.00 euros from the party “as an employee” for his position as president of Vox. But shortly after, in an expansion of his statement, the leader of the extreme right added another 18,000 euros per year to that amount as president of the parliamentary group, money that comes from the subsidy that Vox receives from Congress.

Adding both figures gives just over 55,000 euros per year, an amount that coincides with the bonuses received by the aforementioned members of the Vox leadership in 2023. In addition, as a deputy for Madrid, Abascal earns 3,236.32 euros per month in fourteen payments, more another 992.31 euros, also monthly, to cover the expenses incurred by the activity of the Lower House, which are tax-free. But he does not add more accessories, as many other members of his own group do.

In addition to Abascal, in the Vox leadership that year Ignacio Garriga, Javier Ortega Smith, María Ruíz Solas, Jorge Buxadé, Enrique Cabanas, Pablo Sáez Alonso, Manuel Mariscal, Rosa Cuervas, Montserrat Lluís, Javier Cortés and Ignacio Hoces were paid from the party .