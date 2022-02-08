Riccardo Rosi of the Rio Mare tuna advertising, let’s find out together how its appearance has changed over the years

Those of you who remember the model of the advertising from Rio Mare? In the year 2004 the commercial spread on the various television channels that drove thousands of girls crazy. The protagonist of the advertising campaign was Riccardo Rosi, to date a model and conductor. Let’s find out what happened to the boy and how his appearance has changed over time.

It was the year 2004 when one of the spot most famous in the world. We are talking about the well-known Rio Mare advertisement which had as hero a beautiful boy. The person concerned is called Riccardo Rosi and today he is a model and conductor by profession. Are you curious to know how hers has changed appearance? Let’s find out together!

Riccardo Rosi is the boy protagonist who played the role starring in the famous Rio Mare advertisement which was circulated on Italian television in theyear 2004. This was the famous one phrase recited by the boy:

Voulez vous paté avec moi?

But you know what happened to the guy who drove thousands mad girls thanks to the advertising campaign? To track down the model after 15 years was one Facebook page which is called “La Mia Omoironia”. According to yours photo it seems that the person concerned has not changed that much over time.

To date Riccardo Rosi is 35 and carries out the profession of model and piping. Although 15 years have passed since the debut of the celebe spot, still today the characteristic that distinguishes it is its incredible charm. The model is always very active on social through whom he likes to share his business affairs, engaged in shooting and fashion shows.

In the Rio Mare tuna advertising campaign, Riccardo Rosi appeared with his innocent gaze, brown eyes and a bewitching smile. It is about features thanks to which the model won the admiration of thousands of girls. To date the 35 year old is single shares the house with a boxer with whom he has a special bond.