The voter card, as an official identification instrument, will soon be obsolete. This was said less than a month ago by the president of the Board of Directors of the Senate, Olga Sánchez Cordero, to Lorenzo Córdova Vianello, president of the INE. The photo of the moment shows them cordial and even smiling, but that comment is a poisoned apple. If the voting card loses value as a means of identification, waters! How the hell could the INE do to integrate a reliable voter registry if citizens stop going to its modules to process the credential to vote?

In Mexico, the official identification of people is called a Cédula de Identidad Ciudadana, but it does not exist. The body of the Mexican State that has had the constitutional power to issue the identity card since 1992 is the Ministry of the Interior, but it never issued it in the last years of the PRI as the hegemonic party. Nor was it achieved during the first alternation that led the PAN to preside over the federal government; Vicente Fox did not try and Felipe Calderón had to give in due to the ethical, legal and political implications. The PRI, on its return in 2012 to the Presidency of the country, ordered that a balance be made of the situation, which was collected in the White Paper “Citizen Identity Card”; the project was so expensive in economic and political terms that he did not even consider it. For this reason, the INE credential is currently the main means that Mexicans have to guarantee our right to identity. What is the main problem with this? That girls, boys and adolescents are left out.

This is why the issuance of the single identity card is one of the great commitments assumed by the Government of Morena. Already with this project in mind, the Segob, then chaired by today’s senator Olga Sánchez Cordero, asked the INE in January 2020 to deliver to that agency the biometric data of citizens that the INE stores as part of the procedures it performs. to join the electoral register. The INE refused to hand them over, it could not be otherwise; The current legal framework regarding the protection of personal data left him no other alternative. The INE’s position was clearly explained by the then INE counselor, Benito Nacif, in the article “Moving forward in identity without going back in privacy.” The truth is that this same legal framework applies to the SAT, the IMSS and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and all of these agencies signed agreements with Segob to transfer the biometrics they collect. Some call it political will. Respect for the law, others. From the perspective of the INE, the only way that there is for it to be able to deliver this data would be with the approval of all the citizens that make up the electoral register.

There is another path, and it is the one that Morena took: a legislative reform.

Segob marked as one of the priority objectives of 2022 to start the project to create the Unique Digital Identity Card, which will be executed through the National Population Registry (Renapo). As part of this process of issuing the official identity document in Mexico, people’s biometric information will be stored, which will serve as the basis for the creation of their digital identities. At the moment, the reforms to the General Population Law that make this possible have already been approved in the Chamber of Deputies, but approval in the Senate of the Republic is still pending. The words of Senator Cordero to Councilor Córdova take on a new dimension: the voter card will soon be obsolete. Waters!

