The woman marries thinking that the man will change, and the man never changes. The man marries thinking that the woman will not change, and the woman always changes. Ovonio Grandbolier was the laziest and laziest guy in town. In all of his miserable life, he never completed an 8-hour shift. He found a wife, because the woman who agreed to go with him to the marriage thought, deluded, that she would make him change. Zonza. He would have been able to alter the course of the mighty Mississippi River first than to get Ovonio to agree to get a job, even if it were a deputy, where he does little work. Despite that, and to the astonishment or surprise of the people, the couple lived in a luxury apartment, and drove a very expensive and year-old car. It was even whispered that they had a house in Houston and a cabin in the Sierra de Arteaga, near Saltillo. Loretela, that was the name of the lazy man’s wife, got tired of her husband’s squalor, and one day she told him: “I’m leaving your side forever, Ovonio. I want you to know that I’m sleeping with a rich man. Thank you With the money he gives me we have the apartment, and the car, and the house in Houston and the cabin in the Sierra de Arteaga. Thanks to him we eat three meals a day, and I can wear dressmaker’s dresses, and designer bags, and high-priced shoes and accessories that my friends envy. I’m sick of you; of your laziness and irresponsibility. I’m going to live with my lover.” Ovonio asked in a hopeful tone: “Will you take me?” I have been fortunate to coincide in life with beings whose souls are on the surface and who have enriched us with songs without which our memories would fall into oblivion. I evoke Don Armando Villarreal, of Franciscan humility, who made “Morenita mía”; Dr. Carlos González, who wrote “Ojosbrowes”; Fito Galindo, from “A horse for sale” and “The last doll”; to Martín Urieta, who sang the “Divine Women”; to Lalo González, “Piporro”, who with his songs and those of the town consecrated the image of the norteño; to Óscar Chávez, who immortalized my parody “La Casita” and whose song “Por ti” had in himself the best interpreter of it. I was honored by the friendship of Pablo Valdés Hernández, who will live forever in the eternal bohemian nights of Mexico thanks to “Conozco a los dos” and “Sentencia.” With Don Rubén Fuentes I did not coincide more than in the last name, two sources from different springs. His inspiration gave our country songs that will be sung as long as there is someone to sing: “Cien años”, “La Bikina”, “Escándalo”, “Que murmuren”, “Luz y sombra”. I think that composers, like poets, are touched. Touched by the finger of God, who put in them something of his spirit. Those who have written a beautiful poem or composed a beautiful song already own eternity. Rubén Fuentes felt the soul of the mariachi down to his soul. His name will sound along with the chords of “La Negra” or “Camino real de Colima”. Don Rubén will live forever in his music, which is our music. Now that he is gone we know that he will never leave. They were two friends, Penina and Feliza, and they had not met for some time. Chance made them run into each other one day at the mall. Penina looked dispirited, sorrowful, and despondent; Feliza looked pimpante, ruddy, exuberant. Feliza asked Penina, “Why do you look so sad?” She answered: “The breakdowns of life, friend. Instead, you are the image of joy. How do you do it?” Feliza replied: “Every day I receive psychotherapy.” “Really?” Penina was interested. “Yes,” confirmed Feliza. “I bought a pack of Sico condoms, and there’s no lack of someone to give me therapy.” END.



LOOKOUT.

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE.

Are dreams made of the stuff of life or is life made of the stuff of dreams?

Many men and women have asked themselves that question, and none have dreamed of the answer.

Dreams are dreams, it’s true. But life is life?

Maybe what we think we live is dreaming.

Perhaps what we believe to dream is to live.

I dream, and when I wake up I don’t know if I dreamed.

I live, and when I fall asleep I don’t know if I lived.

Dreaming consists of ceasing to live. Possibly to die is to stop dreaming.

I have those dreams called life.

I have that life called dreams.

Someday not to live.

Then I will stop dreaming.

One day I will stop dreaming.

Then I will stop living.

Until tomorrow!…

MANGANITES.

By AFA.

“. The temperature will drop again.”.

Damn temperature!

It’s already causing concern.

With this inflation

It’s the only thing that goes down.

#politics #worse