Ukraine “has been invaded because of its desire to be part of the EU family”. This was stated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, during her speech at the ‘GLOBSEC 2023 Bratislava Forum’. “Putin is trying to destroy the peace work we have built together since the end of World War II and since the fall of the Iron Curtain. This is the origin of this war”, concluded the president of the European Commission



