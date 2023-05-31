Thomas Laurent will be reserve for Glickenhaus Racing at the 24h of Le Mans next week.

The 25-year-old has reached an agreement with Jim Glickenhaus’ squad to be part of them at the fourth event of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, in which two 007 LMHs are entered.

Laurent, who this season is involved with Boutsen VDS in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo and will be on stage at the 24h of Spa-Francorchamps, has Le Mans has already achieved success in 2017 racing in the LMP2 Class (second overall, among other things, with Jackie Chan DC Racing).

Subsequently he also raced with Rebellion, Alpine, Idec Sport, also attending ELMS, and now he will have the opportunity to get on the Glickenhaus Hypercar in the event that one of the owners is unavailable during the event scheduled for 10-11 June.

“I’m delighted to be joining Glickenhaus for the Centenary of the 24h of Le Mans as a reserve! – said Laurent – I’m delighted to be involved in a Hypercar program again and look forward to helping the team during this historic race.”

Glickenhaus is in action at the Circuit de la Sarthe with the 007 LMH #708 for Romain Dumas/Olivier Pla/Ryan Briscoe and the additional #709 owned by HK Motorcars driven by Franck Mailleux/Nathanaël Berthon/Esteban Gutiérrez. Both cars will be handled as always by Podium Advanced Technologies.