The debut of the new Volvo EX30 is less and less. “Thinking small is one of our biggest ideas”: with these words the Swedish automaker has announced that the next 7 June all the secrets related to its new generation electric SUV will be revealed. We recall that just a few months ago Jim Rowan, the CEO of Volvo, he had spoken of June 15th as the date of the model’s debut, which means that the Swedish house has managed to forge ahead to proceed with the reveal a week early.

The first details

At the moment we still know a few details relating to the new Volvo EX30: we know for sure, however, that it will be powered in a way 100% electric, will be assembled in China and will come with several battery options to choose from. Furthermore, the Swedish company has already announced that it will be marketed online: the purchase method via quarterly subscription will be made available to customers (orders for the new model will be open starting from 7 June).

What to expect

According to the latest rumors, Volvo’s new electric SUV will be built based on a smaller version of Geely’s SEA modular architecture. The focus on urban driving of the new SUV should lead the Swedish brand to equip it with a relatively modest battery to contain dimensions, weight and costs: if we think of Smart #1, designed using the same architecture as this crossover, the 68 kWh battery pack offers a range of about 430 kilometresa range in line with Volvo’s needs for this type of model.

Market focus

“It is a really important model for us, which will be offered at a very attractive price but which will also be very safe, with an efficient range and compact dimensions, which will position it in the line-up below the XC40 SUV slightly bigger – Jim Rowan had declared to the microphones of CarSales in January – The demographic age of our customers is much higher than we would like, we hope in this sense that the new offer will attract younger and younger drivers towards us”.