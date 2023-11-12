Volvo has revealed in all its details the new EM90. This is the first fully electric premium minivan ever developed by the Swedish car manufacturer, which, according to Jim Rowan, CEO of Volvo, conveys to those traveling on board the feeling of being “a place where you can be with your loved ones and truly be yourself.” A sensation that will be experienced before anyone else by the Chinese public, given that the new EM90 it will be marketed first in China and in this sense it is already available for pre-order by customers in the Asian country.

Exterior design

The exterior design of the new Volvo EM90 is particularly distinctive, starting from the front section which features the Thor’s hammer projectors and the bright logo of the Swedish brand, a first for a Volvo model. Brightness is also the protagonist at the rear, where we find the illuminated logo, the elegant line of the light clusters and the vertical headlights. As for the bodywork livery, on the new EM90 it is available in four colors inspired by the interaction between nature and light. The 19 or 20″ aerodynamic wheels complete the external overview.

Hi-tech interior

Technology steals the show inside the cabin. Thanks in particular to the presence of two screens: in addition to the one dedicated to infotainment system 15.4″ available to the driver and on which a new Volvo avatar inspired by Scandinavian nature is displayed. There is a second additional 15.6″ high definition display integrated into the roof, which can be lowered when you want to provide some entertainment to the vehicle occupants. Always present at a hi-tech level is the voice assistant and, no less important, an audio system that includes 21 Bowers & Wilkins speakers.

Volvo EM90 specifications

Also a look at the engine and battery component of the new Volvo EM90. As a fully electric car, this minivan ensures a range of up to 738 kilometers according to the CLTC test cycle. Thanks to a 116 kWh battery, which takes less than half an hour to recharge from 10 to 80%. The electric engine instead boasts a power of 200 kW, and allows the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.3 seconds. The bidirectional charging function is available, thanks to which it is possible to use the EM90 battery as a power bank to charge other cars and other electrical equipment.