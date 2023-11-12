You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Neymar with his father and sister in Paris.
Instagram: Rafaella Santos
Neymar with his father and sister in Paris.
The police are seeking to determine if there was possible financing from the two celebrities.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
The Brazilian Federal Police began an investigation to determine if Rivaldo, the former Brazilian soccer player, and Rafaella Santos, Neymar’s sister, to determine if they were involved in financing the attacks against the Government on January 8.
It may be of interest to you: Does James Rodríguez miss the Colombian National Team matches? This would be your situation
The investigation originates after the revelations made by several detained people involved in the events, who indicated that the left-hander and ‘Ney”s sister could be among the money donors.
According to the testimonies of these people, one of the organizers of the attacks, the singer Salomao Vieira, would have mentioned Rivaldo and Rafaella Santos as possible financiers of the attack.
Read here: Kylian Mbappé is a beast: see the new hat trick; real goals
This new turn in the investigations adds a layer of complexity to the case, linking high-profile public figures in the country.
Rivaldo, recognized worldwide for his time with Barcelona in Spain and the Brazilian national team, and Rafaella Santos, known for his close relationship with his brother Neymar, Until now they have not commented on this case.
The Federal Police are carrying out the investigation with caution, and are seeking more information and evidence to clarify the degree of involvement of the two famous people about the January 8 attack.
Brazilian authorities have not officially commented on the specific case and have not made official statements about the specific details of the investigation, which remain in the process of verifying the claims made by the detainees.
SPORTS
More news in EL TIEMPO
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#player #sister #Neymar #trouble #investigated #attack #Government