The Brazilian Federal Police began an investigation to determine if Rivaldo, the former Brazilian soccer player, and Rafaella Santos, Neymar’s sister, to determine if they were involved in financing the attacks against the Government on January 8.

The investigation originates after the revelations made by several detained people involved in the events, who indicated that the left-hander and ‘Ney”s sister could be among the money donors.

According to the testimonies of these people, one of the organizers of the attacks, the singer Salomao Vieira, would have mentioned Rivaldo and Rafaella Santos as possible financiers of the attack.

This new turn in the investigations adds a layer of complexity to the case, linking high-profile public figures in the country.

The most notable numbers of Rivaldo’s career were his 510 games, 229 scores and 82 assists.

Rivaldo, recognized worldwide for his time with Barcelona in Spain and the Brazilian national team, and Rafaella Santos, known for his close relationship with his brother Neymar, Until now they have not commented on this case.

The Federal Police are carrying out the investigation with caution, and are seeking more information and evidence to clarify the degree of involvement of the two famous people about the January 8 attack.

Brazilian authorities have not officially commented on the specific case and have not made official statements about the specific details of the investigation, which remain in the process of verifying the claims made by the detainees.

