Volvo and Qualcomm join forces to deliver an unrivaled infotainment system. The Swedish carmaker has announced that it is using Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms of the US technology company to take its entertainment system based on Google Android Automotive to the next level, which will be installed on the next 100% electric models of the Volvo and Polestar brands. The goal is to make the infotainment system a lot faster and more responsive.

Volvo explained that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms are designed to serve as a hub for the high performance computing, and are therefore able to meet the complex needs in terms of graphics, audio and artificial intelligence of the upcoming Polestar 3 SUV and Volvo’s new all-electric SUV, albeit with very low energy consumption: in this way, the infotainment system Volvo’s next generation will be twice as fast, while its graphics processing will reach up to ten times faster. “Volvo is a company that believes in partnering with technology leaders such as Qualcomm Technologies and Google to provide customers with the best user experience. – said Henrik Green, Volvo’s Chief Product Officer – Thanks to the use of Qualcomm technology on our next all-electric SUV, also our Google Android-based infotainment system it will be positioned at a higher level“.