Gaza (Union)

Volunteers from the Emirati Field Hospital in the city of Rafah carried out the second blood donation campaign, in continuation of the support of the United Arab Emirates within Operation “The Gallant Knight 3”, where the Emirati medical staff, volunteers and workers participated in the donation campaign, given the urgent need for blood for the injured and surgical operations in the hospitals of the Gaza Strip. .

The donors expressed their appreciation for contributing to alleviating the suffering of the injured and those in need of blood units.

In another context, and within the tireless efforts made by the UAE in solidarity with the brotherly Palestinian people in light of the ongoing war in Gaza, and within Operation “The Gallant Knight 3”, the “Starlink” service for communication via satellite was activated in the Emirati field hospital, in order to provide consultations. Medical services that contribute to saving patients’ lives through real-time video communication technology and to provide the highest level of medical care in the Gaza Strip.

Communication is carried out through the specialized medical staff in the field hospital and taking direct consultations to exchange medical and therapeutic opinions for critical cases with a number of international hospitals such as Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, University College London Hospitals, Children’s National Hospital in Washington, and the Cleveland Clinic Foundation. The Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital in Rome, the Sant Joan de Déu Hospital in Barcelona, ​​and other medical centers.

As part of Operation “Gallant Knight 3,” the UAE inaugurated the Emirati field hospital in the city of Rafah, on December 3, 2023, with a capacity of 200 beds.

The hospital includes surgical operating rooms qualified to perform various types of surgeries, including general surgery, pediatric surgery, and vascular surgery, intensive care rooms for adults and children, an anesthesia department, and specialized clinics including internal medicine, dentistry, orthopedics, psychiatry, family medicine, pediatrics, and gynecology. In addition to supporting medical services.

The hospital provides CT,