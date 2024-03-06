The South American Cup will have in 2024 a more than special edition, taking into account that teams of the magnitude of Boca Juniors and Racing will be present for Argentina in the second most important continental tournament at the club level, while Athletico Paranaense, Internacional, Corinthians and Cruzeiro will defend Brazilian football, among other participating groups.
In 2023 the champion was Liga de Quito (Ecuador), which made its way to the Libertadores group zone, so in this way the tournament will look for a new champion. Who will take it?
When is the draw for the 2024 Copa Sudamericana?
The draw for the group stage of CONMEBOL Libertadores and CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2024 will be held on the same day: next March 18, 2023, starting at 8:00 p.m. Paraguay and Argentina time, at the CONMEBOL Convention Center – Luque, Gran Asunción, Paraguay.
When does the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana 2024 start?
The Group Phase will begin in the week of Wednesday April 3. It should be remembered that the preliminary phase already began on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, where 16 teams seek to access the group stages,
What will the format of the 2024 Copa Sudamericana be like?
As usual, once the zones are finished it will be time for the Round of 16 Playoffs, where the third parties (3rd) of the Copa Libertadores groups will join to play against the second group. The first in each group qualify for the round of 16 directly.
Which teams participate in the 2024 Copa Sudamericana?
Argentina: Boca Juniors, Racing Club, Defensa y Justicia, Lanús, Belgrano and Argentinos Juniors.
Brazil: Athletico Paranaense, Internacional, Fortaleza, Cuiabá, Corinthians and Cruzeiro.
Colombia: Independiente Medellín, América de Cali, Deportes Tolima and Alianza Petrolera.
Ecuador: Delfín, Catholic University, Cuenca University and Sports Technician.
Paraguay: Guaraní, Olimpia, Sportivo Ameliano and Sportivo Luqueño.
Chile: Coquimbo Kingdom, Everton, Universidad Católica and Unión La Calera.
Uruguay: Montevideo Wanderers, Racing, Cerro Largo and Danubio.
Venezuela: Carabobo, Deportivo La Guaira, Metropolitanos and Rayo Zuliano.
Bolivia: Nacional Potosí, Real Tomayapo and Universitario de Vinto.
Peru: Sport Huancayo, ADT, Deportivo Garcilaso and Universidad César Vallejo.
Which Argentine teams qualified for the 2024 Copa Sudamericana?
Why is Boca playing the Copa Sudamericana?
Boca will play the 2024 Copa Sudamericana since it finished sixth in the annual table of the Argentine championship behind River, Talleres, Rosario Central, San Lorenzo and Godoy Cruz (the first 4 in the table plus the tournament champions qualify for the Copa Libertadores ).
They also could not qualify via Libertadores, since they lost the final against Fluminense, nor through the Argentine Cup, a tournament where they were eliminated by Estudiantes in the semifinals.
How to watch the 2024 Copa Sudamericana on TV and streaming?
How to see in Argentina
DSports, together with its DGO streaming service, and ESPN, with Star+, Flow,
DGO and Telecentro Play will be the ones who broadcast the Copa Sudamericana, dividing up the matches.
How and where to see in Spain
The 2024 Copa Sudamericana matches can be seen in Spain via streaming, through LaLiga+.
How and where to see in Mexico
ESPN and Star+ are responsible for broadcasting the Copa Sudamericana matches on TV and streaming in Aztec lands.
How and where to see in USA
The 2024 Copa Sudamericana can be seen in the United States through beIN Sports (TV) and Fubo (streaming).
When will the 2024 Copa Sudamericana final be?
The final will be played in a single match on Saturday November 23, 2024still with headquarters to be confirmed.
